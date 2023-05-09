BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSM opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

