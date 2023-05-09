BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

