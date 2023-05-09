Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

