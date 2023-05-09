Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $413,580. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

