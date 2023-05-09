Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 26th

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.13. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans.

