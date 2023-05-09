Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on June 9th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:TORO opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of £1.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.17. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

