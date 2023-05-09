Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.94

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9387 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Philips has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About Koninklijke Philips



Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.



