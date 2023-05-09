Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 231,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.