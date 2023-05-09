Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
