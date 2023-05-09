Equinor ASA Declares — Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

EQNR opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

