American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.