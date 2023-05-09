American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEPPZ)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.