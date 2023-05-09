Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $170.15 million and $601,449.38 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $10.60 or 0.00038366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,659.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00444563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.58000996 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $578,943.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.