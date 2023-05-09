Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.18. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,477,946,000 after buying an additional 301,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

