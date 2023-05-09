Truist Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

