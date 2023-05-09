First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,283.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.