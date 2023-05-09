Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Equal Weight

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %
TD opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
