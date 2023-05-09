Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Equal Weight

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

TD opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

