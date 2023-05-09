Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $39.86 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00008439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.86 million and $304,552.96 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,369,365 coins and its circulating supply is 17,087,494 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

