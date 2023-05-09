Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$162.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$180.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$172.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

