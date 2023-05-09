Analyzing Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -215.55% -2,107.15% -136.41% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $7.53 million 3.44 -$16.23 million ($0.82) -1.50 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 111.98 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrusion.

14.2% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrusion presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.55%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Intrusion beats Wearable Devices on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant. The company was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

