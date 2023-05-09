Contrasting First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.65% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.62 $5.63 million $1.90 6.32 Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.73 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.13

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Resource Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.