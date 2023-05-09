Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.17 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.