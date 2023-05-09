TransAlta Renewables Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.59. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

