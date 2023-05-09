Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.59.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

