Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Target Price to $29.00

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avantax in a research report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Stock Performance

Avantax stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

