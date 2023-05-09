Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Target Price to $29.00

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avantax in a research report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Stock Performance

Avantax stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

