CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0671 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

