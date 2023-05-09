Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.57 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00005491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $104.57 million and approximately $171,324.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,569.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00286952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00557338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00444118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00143461 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,055,944 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

