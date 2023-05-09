aelf Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $171.00 million and $5.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003826 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001483 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.