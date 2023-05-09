Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

