Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ATSG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

