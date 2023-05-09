CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.