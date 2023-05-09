KeyCorp Increases ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $216.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $43,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.