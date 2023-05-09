Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Progyny Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 210.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 31.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

