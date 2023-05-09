Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Raised to $30.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s current price.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

TCMD opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.