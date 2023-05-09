AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

