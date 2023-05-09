Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average of $226.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

