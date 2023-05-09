Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average of $226.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

