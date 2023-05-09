Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE IR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

