DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

