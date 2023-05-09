Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $801,260.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,569.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00286952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00557338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00444118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00143461 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

