Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $271.51 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $271.51 million and $14.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.43 or 0.00132085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003663 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,440 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,440.40808848 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.27397932 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $15,598,302.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

