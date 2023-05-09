Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.87 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00018045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $56.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00286952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.97311729 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 673 active market(s) with $59,558,263.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

