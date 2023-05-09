Metal (MTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.69 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $69.76 million and approximately $56.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.