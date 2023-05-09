IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $152.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.