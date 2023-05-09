Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ DADA opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.52. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $8,113,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.