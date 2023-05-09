Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCO stock opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

