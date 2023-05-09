Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

