Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Stock analysts at Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

BLPH opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

