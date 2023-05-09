Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HP opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.