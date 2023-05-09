HSBC Lowers Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to Hold

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

