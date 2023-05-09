Mizuho Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target to $1.50

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
