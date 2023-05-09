Mizuho Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target to $1.50

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 626,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 345,291 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.