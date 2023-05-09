Mizuho Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

